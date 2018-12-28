Popular singer, Davido has reacted to reports that he allegedly slapped Kizz Daniel’s manager during his just concluded concert.





Reports emerged on Friday morning that Davido slapped Kizz Daniel’s manager at back stage while his show was ongoing.





The embittered manager, Tumi Lawrence, took to Twitter to call out the ‘OBO’ crooner and express his disappointment





He wrote: “F**k you and your fake love _Davido

“And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @bizzleosikoya @AsaAsika.”





But Davido, in his reaction, denied the reports.





Replying a fan, who asked him to apologize to Kizz Daniel’s manager, Davido wrote: “Ok kiss Daniel manager I apologize for doing nothing”.











