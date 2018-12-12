DMW artise, Peruzzi has got himself trending on social media after a lady alleged to be a Unilag student leaked their after s3x video.
The video which was shared by a Twitter user identified as @Enigma_walexy, came with the caption;
“Peruzzi caught on camera sleeping with a popular unilag slay queen named TObi, rumour has it that he associates and sleeps with Unilag girls a lot. Wow he finally lost control”
Further reports reveal that the Slay Queen identified as ‘Tobi Lit’ intentionally leaked the video herself.
In the video, the lady could be seen rotating the camera while filming the moment and Perruzi spotted snoring on himself.
Watch the video below;
It seems @Peruzzi_VIBES has being caught red handed 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/3BMyv2YnCR— Small Boy Big Mummy👻 (@Enigma_walexy) December 12, 2018
Now, Davido, the head of DMW has reacted to the trending video stating that he has warned his artiste over allowing such girl sleep over.
“Don’t let these hoes sleepover I told you,“ Davido said.
@iam_Davido response to @Peruzzi_VIBES leaked video with Tobi lit as Usual “Don’t let these hoes sleepover I told you “ pic.twitter.com/qjyS3UZoWf— Small Boy Big Mummy👻 (@Enigma_walexy) December 12, 2018
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.