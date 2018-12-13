



Nigerian pop star, Davido, has reportedly been declared wanted in Gambia for allegedly assaulting one Kenny Egbuke.





Egbuke is a celebrity photographer who came to cover his recent music concert in Gambia.





Just recently, the singer had threatened the life of celebrity blogger, Ayodeji Jaguda for accusing him of buying YouTube views for his latest song, ‘Wonder Woman.’





Davido now has a case of assault reported against him at the Kololi Police station in Gambia.





According to celebrities investigative tabloid, Enquirermag, the singer violently broke the head, tore the lips of Egbuke who is said to be one of Gamiba’s most notable celebrity photographers.





According to the report, a young female fan had approached Davido for a selfie while he was eating.





The lady was said to have taken a few pictures of him before going close to him and this, it was gathered, did not go down well with Davido, who sent her back by shouting at her.





This attracted Egbuke’s interest as he advised Davido to take it cool with the lady because star-struck ladies could be annoying, especially when they see a star like him.





However, reports has it that the photographer’s advice got Davido livid with anger as he threw his very thick, heavy cognac glass directly at him, shattering his lips and skull.