Leader of Free The Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze has invited the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye to come sit over a beer with him to discus the scriptures for turning down his debate challenge.





“I have challenged their GO Enoch, to a debate on this several times to no avail. if he is doesn’t want a debate, we can sit over a beer and discuss the scriptures”.





He added that pastors hold guns to member’s heads to make them pay tithe. He described tithing as a false doctrine and that Christ NEVER collected tithes, neither did his disciples.





