



Controversial On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze is obviously not ready to let Nigerian pastors be and continue their ministry in the lives of the people.





The leader of the Free the Sheeples Movement attacked Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church asking him why he resurrects Shiloh every year after God destroyed it?





Daddy Freeze quoted Jeremiah 7:12-15 where it was recorded that God destroyed Shiloh because of the people’s wickedness.