For his ceaseless verbal attacks on Christian leaders, the Senior Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Chapel of Testimony Lagos Pastor Bunmi Babatunde has declared popular On-Air-Personality (OAP) Daddy Freeze as a confused man.Babatunde alleged Freeze was being driven by the passion to destroy the church with his rabid criticisms of popular preachers in the nation.He spoke at the church’s 20th anniversary last Sunday.The OAP, who has been having running battles with church leaders over doctrinal issues and practices, last week came down hard on the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith church, Bishop David Oyedepo.He queried why Bishop Oyedepo maintained the name of a city, Shiloh, which God destroyed in the Bible.He spoke just as the church rounded off its annual convention tagged Shiloh, which attracted participants from within and outside the nation.Peeved by the attacks, Babatunde described Freeze as a feeble instrument in the hands of the devil to bring down the church in Nigeria.He argued the OAP and the men of God he attack are not in the same league.“Academically and otherwise both Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Davide Oyedepo, whom he had consistently attack are not in the same league with him.“For instance, Pastor Adeboye had been a renowned academic with a Ph.D. in Mathematics before becoming the head of RCCG, a church considered as one of the biggest, not just in Africa but the world.“Same thing with Oyedepo who has dedicated is life to enlarging the kingdom of Christ.“Not only are both men old enough to be his father, but men are also national leaders who must be giving due respect for their contributions to the development of the faith in Nigeria,” the visibly angry cleric stated.Babatunde said the church’s survival in the last 20 years was a miracle, adding it had lived up to her name in the past two decades. According to him: “We have been in historical motions and movements under the heavy influence of Holy Ghost guidance.“From a friend’s compound in Obanikoro area to a member’s one room apartment, to a rented open land space at Costain bus stop to another rented open space at Shomola Street off Apapa road; it was a similitude of the Israelites’ journey through the wilderness.”