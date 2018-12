In a video that has gone viral, Pastor Adeboye told his congregation that they should not be deceive by those who say God loves us equally. He went went to say that God loves him more because he made up his mind years ago not to be an ordinary christian.

Wow!– Where do these guys get these doctrines from??– If this were true, then is he implying that God loves the Buddhists in China and South Korea, the Muslims in Dubai, the atheists in Netherlands and the Hindus in India more than the Christians in Nigeria? – This is probably the verse he was trying to justify forgetting that as Christians we are supposed to be spiritual sons of Jacob not Esau, so as Christians he loves us already. –Romans 9:13New International Version Just as it is written:Jacob I loved, but Esau I hated.” – Further reading reveals: –Romans 9:13[25] Concerning the Gentiles, God says in the prophecy of Hosea,Those who were not my people, I will now call my people. And I will love those whom I did not love before.Acts 10:34New International Version Then Peter began to speak: “I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism