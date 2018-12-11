



Leader of the free the sheeples movement, Daddy Freeze has attacked the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye for saying God doesn’t love us equally.





The controversial On Air Personality quoting from Romans 9:13 said we are sons of Jacob who God loved hence, we are all loved by God.





He took to Instagram to further explained that those who are not God’s people before , God now loves them and call them His people.





In a video that has gone viral, Pastor Adeboye told his congregation that they should not be deceive by those who say God loves us equally. He went went to say that God loves him more because he made up his mind years ago not to be an ordinary christian.

His Instagram post reads:



