



The Coalition Of United Political Parties, CUPP, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Police Service Commission to court.





The court action was instituted against Buhari and PSC over alleged plot to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, by six months.





The decision of the political parties was announced in a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Thursday.





Speaking through its National Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, CUPP pointed out that the opposition parties were well informed that President Buhari wants the IGP to do more six months.





IGP Idris supposed to proceed on retirement on January 15.





CUPP further pointed accusing fingers at the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; the Governir of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi as well as Senator Godswill Akpabio of working to ensure the extension of Idris’ tenure.





The Spokesperson said that the legal action was instituted at the Federal High Court Abuja and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1570/2018.





CUPP said, “The IGP, who was born on January 15, 1959, and who by January 2019 will turn 60 and consequently ceases to be a police officer can’t be reappointed as IGP in violation of the constitutional provision which clearly stipulates that only serving police officers are to be appointed.





“It is based on this that the suit is seeking a court declaration that IGP Idris is not eligible to remain in office after January 15, 2019, having attained the retirement age of 60.





“Also, for an order restraining President Muhammadu Buhari from reappointing or extending the tenure of the IGP beyond January 15, 2019.





“The issue of the retirement of the IGP is yet another integrity test for the president. By the provisions of Section 215(1)(a)of the 1999 constitution, the IGP can only be appointed from among serving officers.





“Any attempt to proceed with the plan for the secret extension of the tenure of the IGP will be unconstitutional, unlawful and unacceptable and will further heat up the polity. It will also further expose the President’s desperation to win the elections by foul means.





“Credible intelligence at the disposal of the opposition has shown that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, the governors of Kano and Kaduna States, the Minister of Transport and Minister Lai Muhammad and Senator Godswill Akpabio among many others are the chief proponents of this unconstitutional act and we advise them to apply restraint and desist from any further actions with potential to plunge Nigeria into crisis.”