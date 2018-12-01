Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has named the three best shot stoppers in the world, snubbing Man United start, David de Gea.The former Chelsea goalkeeper secured a transfer to European champions, Real Madrid this summer, but modestly left himself off his list of the top-three glovesmen.Courtois said that Liverpool’s mega-money summer signing Alisson Becker, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Barcelona No. 1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the three best shot stoppers in the world.“They are all great goalkeepers, but I do not know who is the best,” Metro UK quoted him as saying.“I could not go for one.“It depends on the defence and also on the whole team, I think I have already shown that I am at a high level.”