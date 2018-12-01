 Courtois names world’s top-three goalkeepers, snubs David de Gea | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Courtois names world’s top-three goalkeepers, snubs David de Gea

3:03 PM 0
A+ A-
Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has named the three best shot stoppers in the world, snubbing Man United start, David de Gea.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper secured a transfer to European champions, Real Madrid this summer, but modestly left himself off his list of the top-three glovesmen.

Courtois said that Liverpool’s mega-money summer signing Alisson Becker, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Barcelona No. 1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the three best shot stoppers in the world.

“They are all great goalkeepers, but I do not know who is the best,” Metro UK quoted him as saying.


“I could not go for one.

“It depends on the defence and also on the whole team, I think I have already shown that I am at a high level.”




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top