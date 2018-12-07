The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, yesterday dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement appeal filed by suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.Evans, in the twilight of his arrest and detention, approached a Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging his arrest and alleged detention beyond the time allowed by law, his continued detention without trial or arraignment within the time allowed by law and his subjection to media trial by the police.But on January 16, 2018, Justice Abdulazeez Anka held that Evans’ claims were not meritorious.Read also: ‘Why kidnap attempt on Young Shall Grow Motors boss by Evans failed’Dissatisfied, Evans, through his counsel, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, filed a notice of appeal dated January 29, 2018.But the Police, through its counsel, Inspector Emmanuel Eze of the State Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Department (SICID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos, opposed him.Yesterday, a three-man panel of the appellate court, in a unanimous ruling delivered by Justice A.U. Ogakwu, upheld the lower court’s decision,“The appeal lacks merit and is hereby dismissed with no order of cost,” Justice Ogakwu held.