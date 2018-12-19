The construction cost for the section one of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, stretching from Lagos to Sagamu Interchange has risen to N134bn, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, has said.Kuti stated this at the opening of barricaded construction zones at Asese and Mowe sections of the road to motorists on Tuesday morning.He said the costs rose due to the additional works expected to be carried out on section one of the road that were not in the original plan.Kuti said, “The initial contract sum of this project was N70bn but with additional work introduced, the figure rose to N134bn for the section one which is the Lagos-Sagamu axis. There has also been an increase in the time the project will be completed.“It was supposed to be completed in 2017 but we now have to incorporate underpasses, flyovers and toll plazas and with additional work, the date has shifted to about 2021. But what we are saying is that what we experienced in the past due to funding will not happen again.”He explained that the Federal Government had set aside funds for the road which he said it considered a priority.“I’m aware the Federal Government set aside about $650m to complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway; parts of East-West Road; Mambilla Plateau; and the Second Niger Bridge. The figure is growing, it may have risen to $1bn,” he said.According to Kuti, with the funds in place, there will be no form of slow down on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, outside weather.He said the parts of the road would be closed for construction again in January, adding that the parts of the road, which were closed for several weeks, were opened to ease travellers’ movements during the Christmas and New Year holidays.The controller said motorists should obey traffic rules and regulations as would be given by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.Kuti also stated that palliative works had commenced on the Lagos-Badagry Road to ease movement during the festive period.The Project Manager, Julius Berger, Thomas Christl, said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project was suspended due to funding and restarted in June.He said two sections were opened for construction with a promise to make those parts available for use during Christmas and New Year.“We are aware of the concerns of motorists and we are doing everything we can to minimise it. At the completion of the road, the gridlock would be addressed,” Christl said.