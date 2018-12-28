The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday started his campaign ahead of the senatorial election.The governor, who is the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Ogun Central, described the Allied People’s Movement as a child of necessity.The governor stated this while speaking with journalists at the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, when he paid homage to the monarch to formally inform him of his ambition, shortly before the rally held at Panseke Park in Abeokuta, the state capital.Most of Amosun’s loyalists who participated in the APC primary elections in the state have defected from the party to APM due to the controversies that trailed the results which did not favour the governor’s preferred candidates.But Amosun said the defection was done in the interest of the APC.He added that the aggrieved members of APC would not have been managed if they had been allowed to go elsewhere apart from the APM.He said, “For me, this is not about what we prayed for. If anybody had told me that it is going to be like this, I will say no. But, clearly as human, God will show his way at any time, we are ordinary mortals.“When it happens, we would not say people that have been sidelined should not ventilate their anger. In the final analysis, this is for the good of APC.“I can say this anywhere that if we did nothing and allow them to do that, they would have voted anywhere and we would not be in charge or in control.“But now, we know that they are children of necessity, they are APC and I am happy that they have adopted President Muhammadu Buhari.“We are APC, even those that are in APM are APC, it is frustration; and we don’t want them to go and vote for a candidate that would be against what APC and President Muhammadu Buhari stand for.“As it is, it is a one-way scenario, now we would ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari will still win and APC will still win maybe directly or indirectly.”Gbadebo, in his remarks, endorsed Amosun for the senatorial seat and urged the people of the district to support him.The traditional ruler said the governor had done well for Egba people, adding that one good turn deserves another.He said, “We should thank the governor for what he did as a governor. We did not know that a governor has the power to reform Ogun State like this.“He would do better as a senator than what he had done as a governor. What he gave us is too much compared to what he is requesting from us.”At the rally, the governor, however, refused to campaign for the APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, and others apart from Buhari and the party’s candidate for Abeokuta South Federal constituency, Lanre Edun.Apart from Amosun, other speakers at the rally, including his wife, Funsho, refused to campaign for Abiodun, rather they made veiled references to the APM’s governorship candidate, Abdulkabir Akinlade, who is the governor’s preferred candidate.The rally was attended by members of the dissolved state executive council led by Chief Derin Adebiyi, and leaders of transport unions among others.