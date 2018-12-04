Churches and bars in Uganda’s Entebbe municipality are at the risk of losing their sound equipment if they failed to comply with the new noise pollution directive in the locality.The Entebbe town clerk, Mr Charles Magumba, said authorities would confiscate the sound equipment from both churches and bars if they go beyond the bearable sound levels reports Daily Monitor.He said, “We have received complaints from locals especially from Lugonjo Village complaining of born-again churches that play their music beyond permissible noise levels during church services, denying people sleep. As authority, we can’t just look on because we have warned these people several times.”Mr Magumba added, “People no longer have respect for churches. Churches are put everywhere in garages, rentals, kiosks and they have no licenses authorising them to operate and on top of that they play loud music from morning until night (overnights) giving sleepless nights to the neighbouring communities,’’ he added.He also warned bar and pub operators in the area whom he said have no specific time of operation.“I’m also warning those with bars because bars are all over in Lugonjo. They have no specific time of operation and they also have no operational licenses. We have been easy on these people for so long. They play loud music,” Mr Magumba said.