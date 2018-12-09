Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-0 at Stanford Bridge to end the champion’s unbeaten in the Premier League this season.City dominated possession but Chelsea did the scoring.N’Golo Kante scored Chelsea’s first goal on 44 minutes. Chelsea scored with their first shot on target!The move started with a brilliant diagonal pass from David Luiz over to the right and it eventually came to Eden Hazard on the left side of the box.The Belgian held the ball up, teased the defender then slipped it into the middle for N’Golo Kante, who had made a run into the area.The Chelsea midfielder coolly thumped it into the back of the net.On 77 minutes, Chelsea scored a second goal to end City’s unbeaten run. David Luiz was the hero.Chelsea scored from their first shot of the game and now their first corner of the game. David Luiz rose high and beats Ilkay Gundogan to the ball at the near post to head it into the far corner.