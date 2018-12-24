The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to reconcile with one another and show love to others.Abubakar, in a Christmas message he issued in Abuja on Monday, said the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ was to reconcile man to God.“Seeing that the essence of Christmas is that Christ came to earth to reconcile us to God, should we not, as beneficiaries of such divine reconciliation, reciprocate it by being reconciled with each other during this Yuletide period and beyond?“There are too much divisions in our nation today and it is up to each and everyone of us to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbour into the nation’s consciousness this Christmas.“We may be Muslim, Christian or traditional religion adherents, but we are all creatures of God deserving of the love of God and of our neighbours.‘Let that be the attitude we embrace this Christmas and beyond,” he said.The former Vice President also urged all Nigerians to remember the military and security forces who were on the frontlines defending the country, even as they celebrate Christmas.Abubakar urged Nigerians to think about the heroes who made the relative peace we live in possible, saying they endure so that we all can enjoy.He said: “So, when next you see a soldier, boost his or her morale by acknowledging their sacrifices and thanking them.“Nigeria owes so much to the gallant officers and the men and women of our armed forces.“They epitomise the spirit of Christmas, which is sacrificial giving. Let us also celebrate the sacrifice our armed forces make for Nigeria.“On behalf of me and my entire family, we wish you all a Merry Christmas and a safe, prosperous and happy New Year.’’