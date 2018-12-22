Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says candidates of other parties who placing President Muhammadu Buhari’s pictures beside theirs are fake.Adekunle Akinlade, preferred candidate of Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, and Uche Nwosu, the choice of Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, are campaigning with Buhari’s picture despite pulling out of the APC after losing their bid to secure its ticket.While Akinlade is of Allied Peoples Movement, Nwosu has since joined the Action Alliance.But speaking in Owerri, Imo capital, at a rally to flag-off the campaign of Hope Uzodimma, governorship candidate of the APC in Imo state, Oshiomhole said the only candidate endorsed by Buhari in the state is that of the APC.“Those who are putting Buhari with their faces because they are unknown are fake. Buhari has APC as his party,” Oshiomhole said.“Buhari has adopted Uzodinma as his governorship candidate. We brought you a message of hope not a message of lamentation and family business.“We have come to deliver the message of hope that although things have gone wrong in the recent past, we have come to say how we will return the governance of the state to the people.”He assured civil servants in the state that they would not be neglected or treated with levity in Uzodinma’s government.“The government that is coming will bring development for every son and daughter of Imo. Today is not a concert but a day to pass the message of hope,” he said.“You have a reason for demanding change. You want a governorship candidate whose purpose is to bring development to all Imo people including civil servants who no longer know what a pay day is like.“In Uzodinma’s government, appointments will be based on merit and not family connection. We will not domesticate happiness in the hands of a few people because all Imo people will be happy.”