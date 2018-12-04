Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos central senatorial district, said President Muhammadu Buhari has learnt a thing or two after his 'I belong to nobody and I belong to everybody' inauguration speech in 2015.Tinubu said President Buhari now knows those who belong to him and support his government wholeheartedly.The senator, who announced she was running for third time in the Senate, said President Buhari will fight to have a better Senate in 2019.She said: “I believe the president would have learnt a thing or two because when he came in, he said ‘I belong to everybody and belong to nobody.’ But I know by now that he knows those people that belong to him.“What I am saying is not to take the president’s comment for granted, but now, I am sure he knows that some Nigerians are very dangerous to his decisions, even moving forward. The president should know those who are his own by now.“It is a lesson to him and I know that he would fight to ensure that we have a better Senate in the 9th Assembly, not what we have now with a set of people who are frustrating his efforts. I do not think he would want to go through that route again.”She urged Nigerians to give APC another chance in 2019, while saying the president cannot be expected to fix the rot in the nation in just four years.She said: “Nigerians should give the APC another chance in 2019; four years is not enough for a president to complete his task, he is not a magician. We did not get to where we are overnight,” she said.“I am doing a third term because the leaders of my district asked me to contest. Beyond that, there is so much more to be done.“I have shown through our quarterly town hall meetings that power belongs to and rests with the people. This third term is thus a chance to consolidate on previous achievements.“To ensure that the third term is even more productive, we have set out to focus more on empowering our youths and finding ways to make them self-reliant.“Through our quarterly town hall meetings, 27 in the series, I have been able to bond more effectively with our constituents."It had earlier been reported that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, November 27, slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was affirmative in his remark that Nigeria will not return to the era of greed and selfishness.Tinubu made this comment at the inauguration of Gboyega Oyetola as the new governor of Osun in Osogbo, the state capital.He further said that no party apart from the APC will rule in the south-west region of Nigeria.