The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has sworn in three new members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.The new lawmakers were winners of the by-elections held in Katsina, Bauchi and Kwara states, and are all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress.The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by the Clerk to the House at the commencement of plenary on Wednesday.They thereafter shook hands with Dogara; the Majority Leader, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; and other members of the House.