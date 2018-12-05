The new lawmakers were winners of the by-elections held in Katsina, Bauchi and Kwara states, and are all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress.
The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by the Clerk to the House at the commencement of plenary on Wednesday.
They thereafter shook hands with Dogara; the Majority Leader, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; and other members of the House.
