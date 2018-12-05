 By-election: Dogara swears in three new Reps | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has sworn in three new members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The new lawmakers were winners of the by-elections held in Katsina, Bauchi and Kwara states, and are all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by the Clerk to the House at the commencement of plenary on Wednesday.

They thereafter shook hands with Dogara; the Majority Leader, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; and other members of the House.




