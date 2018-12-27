The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari government is working hard to end youth unemployment.He said the government had set up training programmes to ensure that the youths were gainfully engaged in skill acquisitions and become employers of labour.He said before long unemployment in the country would become history, adding that unemployed youths should register with the National Directorate of Employment for various training programmes.Ngige stated this at Idemili South Local Government Secretariat, Ojoto, during the passing out of 500 youths in the area who were trained in cosmetology by the NDE.The beneficiaries, our correspondent learnt, were sponsored by the minister.Ngige said the Buhari government was desirous to provide skilled jobs to the youths “so that they will not only provide employment for themselves but become employers of labour.”He said the beneficiaries would be provided with funds to enable them to start their own business.He enjoined them to form cooperatives to strengthen their business, adding that the cost of engaging in cooperatives would be reduced for them.