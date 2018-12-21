The United Progressive Party has described the 2019 Appropriation Bill presented on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari as a budget of hope that will take Nigeria to the next level.It chided members of the National Assembly, who booed the President during the budget presentation, for their “dishonourable conduct, uncivil and rancorous behavior,” which it said was a national embarrassment.The UPP said this in a statement on Thursday by its National Chairman, Dr Chekwas Okorie.“President Buhari’s decision to complete abandoned projects awarded by previous governments not minding the obnoxious political leaning of beneficiaries of the contracts, is the hallmark of progressive leadership. It is patriotism at full display.“This further reaffirms and justifies the decision of the United Progressive Party to support President Buhari’s reelection bid,” Okorie said.Condemning the lawmakers, the UPP national chairman added, “We have no doubt that the manipulation of elections since the return of democracy in Nigeria paved the way for some people of low character and poor upbringing to become members of the National Assembly.“The Nigerian electorate are rational. Given credible, transparent, free and fair elections, people who do not know the difference between partisan interests and matters of crucial national importance that transcend party lines will not be elected into the National Assembly to disgrace the nation in this manner.“Freedom of legislators to express themselves in unfettered manner while sitting in the National Assembly is no excuse for rascality.“The hallowed chamber of the National Assembly was thoroughly desecrated on December 19, 2018, a date that will go down in history as one of the lowest points in the history of our presidential democracy.”