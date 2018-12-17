The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has restated its resolve that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over power to an Igbo person in 2023 and urged Ndigbo to embrace the party.





This is contrary to the position credited to Works and Housing MinisterBabatundede Fashola that President Buhari would hand over to a Yoruba in 2023.





Speaking weekend in Umuahia, at the inauguration of the South East chapter of the Presidential Support Committee, PSC, the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha assured Ndigbo that President Buhari does not hate them.





According to him, the shortest route to producing a president of Igbo extraction is by supporting and voting for APC in 2019. He urged them to ensure that President Buhari is returned in 2019.





Represented by Mr. Gideon Sammani, Mustapha who was happy over the acceptance the party has gained in the South East, urged the people to work hard to ensure that the President is re-elected in 2019. He said that what he saw has shown that Ndigbo have changed their opinion on APC.





He said: “President Buhari has demonstrated love to Ndigbo by works going on in the zone and on the second Niger Bridge. Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo.”





Speaking, the South East Zonal Coordinator, Chamberlain Adiaso urged the Igbo to support President Buhari’s re-election bid, saying that the President has proven to be “a man of integrity and honour.





“The 2023 Igbo Presidency agenda is not only realisable by sticking with President Muhammadu Buhari, but will also be a watershed in the lives of the Igbo. The opportunity has never been this bright and inviting since the return of democracy in 1999. It is absolutely your choice to make,” Adiaso said.