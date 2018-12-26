



President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a warning to political appointees and government officials against influence peddling for pecuniary gains and other forms of extortion.





Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said complaints of extortion of innocent people by what he called “self-serving name droppers and influence peddlers” was causing increasing embarrassment to the presidency.





Shehu said the president would not tolerate anybody useing his name to extort innocent people.





He said: “President Buhari had made it very clear since his inauguration that he won’t tolerate any form of impropriety by his appointees, aides, and government officials who abuse and misuse their offices for illegal financial advantages.’’





He added that Buhari’s commitment to fight corruption on all fronts in his government remained unchanged.





Shehu advised Nigerians to report any government official or appointees using the president’s name or that of his aides and appointees to extort the public.





He added that the current zero tolerance for corruption by the Buhari administration would not condone this repugnant culture in government or public business.



