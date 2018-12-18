



The Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore, has said it’s not endorsing any presidential candidate because none of them have unveiled any agenda for herdsmen.





The group’s National President, Alhaji Bello Badejo spoke during a visit to the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.





He lamented that while the Federal Government has many intervention packages for farmers, including soft loans and distribution of fertilisers, nothing was done for the cattle herders.





According to Badejo, “Endorsing any candidate is a very difficult position for the association to make because President Muhammadu Buhari is Fulani and his main rival, Atiku Abubakar is also Fulani.





“What we want is just a solution to national problems, so that peace reigns.”





Badejo reiterated that the false propaganda against the Fulanis won’t address the crisis between farmers and herdsmen.









He stated that the association was always ready to be part of genuine efforts to end the recurring clashes.



