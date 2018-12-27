The leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has finally taken a decision on who to vote for in the 2019 presidential election.





The cattle herders have settled for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari.





The organization endorsed Buhari at the 5th Annual General meeting of the Association held on Thursday in Abuja.





The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, while making the announcement, said the administration of Buhari has impacted positively on the lives of their members.





Speaking with journalists after the Congress, the National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Uthman Ngelzarma said the decision to support President Muhammadu Buhari was a decision from the Congress.





Uthman said their members numbering over 20 million in Nigeria took the collective decision.





He said, “We represent over 20 million members across the country, here in attendance we have over 2000 people who have come from all corners of the country, we have representatives from each local governments, and you heard their view, they have declared their interest on Muhammadu Buhari to move to the next level, this is the majority decision of the Congress, we as leaders, we don’t have option other than to follow.





“MACBAN frowns at the sensational and negative stereotyping of herders who are doing a legitimate economic activity that contributes to the gross domestic product of the country and ensuring food security.”





Speaking further, he called on the present government to stamp out cases of impunity in relation to the killings of innocent citizens who are caught in the conflict.