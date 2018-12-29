



The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for mourning Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the first Executive President of Nigeria.





Shagari, 93, died on Friday at the National Hospital after a brief illness.





Imo Ugochinyere, CUPP spokesman, in a statement on Saturday, said Buhari was one of the officers who dethroned the Shagari government in 1983 and should save his condolences.





He said: “We commiserate with the Shagari family, the Sokoto State Government and indeed all Nigerians on such a huge loss of a nationalist and elder statesman per excellence particularly at these very challenging times. We also pray God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.





“We however urge President Muhammadu Buhari to keep his tributes in honour of Alhaji Shehu Shagari.





“The Grand Alliance leadership has directed all the over 50 parties in the opposition coalition to fly their party flags at half mast as mark of respect to this great hero.





“Nigeria shall overcome this loss by the special grace of God and democracy will once again not fail in our time.”