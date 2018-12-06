President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday present a report on Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) of Nigeria’s e-Government Systems at a training orga ised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Musa Abubakar, told newsmen ahead of the three-day training for Heads of anti-corruption agencies of member-countries of African Union (AU).The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that e-payment systems are platforms deployed to the public sector to check corruption.They include Treasury Single Account (TSA), Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).Abubakar said that the workshop was aimed at building capacity for Nigerians across various sectors to prevent and confront corruption.“This will also be in furtherance of the declaration of President Buhari as the African Union’s Anti-Corruption Champion for 2018,’’ he said.The chairman said that the training would help to build the capacity of beneficiary countries’ anti-corruption agencies on corruption-prevention strategy.He explained that corruption risk assessment involved identifying the weaknesses found in government systems.“Whatever we find out as a result of our assessment, we inform the stakeholders to proffer solutions to the problems identified so that people cannot manipulate the system.”He said that CRA reinforced the strength of systems of the institutions against corruption vulnerabilities and consequently protected their integrity.Abubakar explained that corruption had been in the country for ages, saying that there were measures put in place to prevent people from manipulating the system.“We have been having ghost workers even with the IPPIS. We have people that change their date of birth in order to penetrate the system.“These are issues we are trying to find out what allowed operators of these systems to inject ghost workers into the system.“It is feasible to prevent corruption but you cannot wipe it altogether,” he said. (NAN)