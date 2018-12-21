President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Police and other security agents to ensure that the 2019 elections do not witness snatching of ballot boxes and other crimes associated with elections.He made the call yesterday at Wudil, Kano, while delivering an address at the graduation ceremony of 600 Assistant Superintendent of Police cadets from the Police Academy, who concluded the 2017, 602 courses.He called on the new officers to live up to expectations by putting to practice what they learned at the training.According to the President, “I urge you to be worthy of your studies in discharging your duties and be courageous by ensuring peace and stability in the entire country as this would justify the huge amount spent on you while carrying out cadet training.”