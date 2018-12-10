



President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an implementation committee on autonomy of state legislature and state judiciary.





Femi Adesina, spokesman to the president, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.





He said the committee will drive the actualisation of the autonomy granted to the legislature and judiciary at the state level.





It will be chaired by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, and has representatives of state judiciary, such as N Ajanah, chief judge of Kogi state, and K Abiri, chief judge of Bayelsa state.

Other members are Khadi Abdullahi Maikano Usman, Grand Khadi, Gombe state sharia court of appeal, and Abbazih Musa Sadeeq, acting president of the FCT customary court of appeal.





Also represented on the committee are speakers of state houses of asembly, the Nigerian Bar Association, among others.





Adesina said the committee will monitor and ensure the implementation of financial autonomy across the judiciary and legislature of the 36 states.





The presidential aide said the committee will be inaugurated in due course.