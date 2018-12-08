



President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to state governments to stop making things difficult for miners across the country.





This was as he urged state governments to shun unfriendly policies or laws inhibiting the growth and development of Nigeria’s mining industry.





Addressing the leadership of the Miners’ Association of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, Buhari also pledged to look into the challenges facing the association.





The President promised to ensure that the activities of the mining sector across the country was boosted.





He said, “I have listened very carefully to your address and I believe the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will articulate your address and forward it to me so that whatever we can do through the supervising minister, we should encourage you in terms of understanding of the state governments that are interfering with your activities.





“I’ll also look at the question of Customs, not looking other way but being very professional and patriotic so that you won’t mind when they insist on what is due to the country in terms of revenue and of course not making it too difficult for you.





“I’m very pleased with this visit, I’m pleased that we have got some royal fathers that are part of your management team in terms of supporting you, I believe they can influence your state governments, the state governments that are maybe making things difficult.”





He also directed the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Mr Bawa Bwari, to ensure that the problems of the association were addressed.





“I think the minister should take this on, that is why he is there to make sure that he makes it worthwhile for you to invest more, to attract more foreign investors that can bring capital and technology.





“As I said, the interest of the federal government is really employment and the revenue and we hope your foreign partners will invest more in bringing technology and equipment to bear on the industry,’’ he added



