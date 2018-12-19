



President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Amendment Bill 2018.





The Preside wrote the Senate on Tuesday to decline assent to the bill passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to him.





Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, read the letter yesterday at plenary.





According to Buhari, he declined assent to the bill because he would require a more appropriate approach for amendment.





The letter reads, “Dear distinguished Senate President. Presidential decision to decline assent to the National Broadcasting Commission amendment Bill 2018.





“Pursuant to Section 58(4) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby convey to the Senate, my decision on November 26, 2018, to decline presidential assent to the National Broadcasting Commission Amendment Bill 2018.





“I am declining assent to the bill because the amendment to the powers of the commission ‘deletes’ existing paragraphs 21(u) which contains an important omnibus clause that grants the commission incidental powers which are not specifically provided for in other sections of the Act.





“We suggest that a more appropriate approach for the amendment for the creation of a new paragraph (U) as contained in the bill and the renumbering in the current paragraph (U), as a new paragraph (Y).





“Please accept, distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest consideration.”