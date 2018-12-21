The party accused President Buhari of superintending over the surreptitious withdrawals from the ECA, without recourse to the statutory appropriation of the National Assembly, “because funds are being frittered from the account to private purses of the cabal at his Presidency.
In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday, the PDP accused the President of providing cover for perpetrators of sleaze despite his administration vow to weed out corruption.
“Nigerians can recall that the PDP, which established the ECA as a buffer account to cushion the effect of any economic down turn, left $2.07 billion in the account only for the Buhari administration to drain it down to $631 million.
“The PDP condemns this manifest impunity by the Presidency and demands that no more withdrawals must be made from the account by this corrupt and inept administration,” the statement read in part.
