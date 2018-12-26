President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have drawn criticism from Nigerians for their rendition of Christmas song.Buhari and Osinbajo were joined by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, to sing the festive song in a video shared on social media.The President, via his official Twitter account, posted the video, saying, “At Christmas, we reflect on the humble, symbolic and divine birth of a young child thousands of years ago in Bethlehem, Judea; and the message of hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace that Jesus Christ embodies and conveys. Merry Christmas to all!”However, Nigerians online were quick to point out that the President had not sung the popular Christmas jingle since his assumption of office in 2015.In one of the videos shared, the voiceover of a television reporter could be heard saying Buhari “does not extend such a privilege to his Muslim aides at similar religious festivities.”Some Nigerians on Twitter also noted with curiosity the timing of the rendition, with the 2019 elections less than two months away.A user, @tonypox, wrote, “Buhari who did not sing in 2015, 2016 and 2017 has now decided that it’s in 2018 (he wants) to sing the ‘Merry Christmas’ song. Lol.”Rex Showunmi wrote, “President Buhari’s Christmas song made me laugh. If election is not the biggest invention since fire, I don’t know what else is.”Ejegbavwo Johnkelvin said, “Buhari doesn’t know how to sing the Christmas song.”@afrispheric said, “December 2015, no Christmas song from Buhari. December 2016, no Christmas song from Buhari.“December 2017, no Christmas song from Buhari. December 2018, pitiful Christmas song from Buhari. Who’s fooling who here?”@Splendi73836507 also said, “So, the trio of Osinbajo, Buhari and Oshiomhole sang the ‘Merry Christmas’ song for Nigeria (very boring and Buharistic though).“The reporter (even) said Mr President doesn’t extend such gesture to his Muslim brothers. Thank you for singing for us.”Sani Kadiri said, “It’s really elections o’clock in Nigeria. Just saw the video of Buhari singing a Christmas song in a very rare event.”Other Nigerians however commended the President for his rendition of the Christmas song.Majesty Ojo said, “Buhari is our leader now and we must give him all the support. When another leader emerges, we do the same. Merry Christmas to my President and my amicable Vice President and the national chairman of our great party.”Malisa Kush said, “Nice one sir. May God continue to bless you and keep you strong to rule Nigeria. Once again, Merry Xmas.”Muhammad Iyodo said, “Seeing these three gives me hope and I see people with sincere hearts to work for the Nigerian populace.”Adamu Isah said, “We trust in your leadership our dear president and we are happy to be celebrating yet another Christmas.“However, this is not the same for our brothers and sisters in Zamfara. We know you are doing something. Please, more needs to be done. Thank you.”