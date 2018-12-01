Tributes poured in yesterday as the remains of the late Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Tony Anenih arrived in Benin City for a requiem mass.In his tribute after a requiem mass at the University of Benin Sports Complex, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire described the late Anenih as a politician of “uncommon calibre, a worthy son of Edo land and pride of Esanland.’’On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki said: “He was not known to be nepotistic. He looked beyond ethnic divides to get talents. His legacy is for us to close ranks and work together for the development of our country and Edo state”Ex-Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Ogiadomhen, said Anenih was a nationalist.A former governor of Delta State, Cheif James Ibori described him as a good and courageous man who “stood at difficult times to say what he believed in.”Similarly, former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion said Anenih was a household name across the country,“he was always on national assignments building consensus.”The state Chairman of PDP, Cheif Dan Orbih, said he would keep the party alive in the state as a way of honouring Anenih.Catholic Arch Bishop of Benin Diocese, Bishop Augustine Akubueze urged leaders in the country to use their time to enhance national growth.Akubueze advised the people to vote for competent leaders.He said the late Anenih used his time to impact on so many lives hence the array of personalities at the requiem and commendation service held in his honour.Akubeze charged political leaders to change the melody in Nigeria and sing a new song by ensuring that only competent people rule the country.He urged politicians to realise that they were first Nigerians before being members of political parties.