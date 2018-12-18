



The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has reacted to the raging debate on whether President Muhammadu Buhari should participate in the presidential debate slated for January 19, 2019.





The CD in a statement by its General Secretary of CD, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili said the debate is an opportunity for Buhari to sell his 2019 programme.





Odili added that it is politically expedient and wise for Buhari to take part in the presidential debate, as a way of showcasing his programmes for another term.





The statement read: “Those who are urging the president not to be physically present in the upcoming presidential debate are only trying to be holier than thou.





“It is politically expedient and wise for him to come out and showcase his programmes for the people he wants to govern, as the people really want to hear from him. Since he is the one who is there to deliver his mandate if he wins, it is only advisable that he should attend the event.





“Beyond our advice that the president should attend the debate, if he likes, he should go, if not, he should stay back. Whether he goes to the presidential debate or not, the onus is on Nigerians to decide if the president deserves their votes.”





Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Mr. Omoyele Sowore condemned exclusion of himself and other candidates from the 2019 presidential debate being jointly organised by Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).



