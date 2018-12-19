Dr Tom Okihere, Coordinator of APC BroomPlatForm, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari shares the same attributes with Nigeria’s first prime minister, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.Okihere made this known in Bauchi when members of the platform on tour of Bauchi State visited the tomb of the late prime minister.“What we have discovered here now is the similarity in character and leadership virtues of the late Tafawa Balewa and President Muhammadu Buhari.“They are alike in description; Buhari is so simple, Buhari is so down to earth, Buhari is a man of the people.“And what you have read in the summary of life and time of Tafawa Balewa is all about his character and virtues.“So in President Buhari we have found another Tafawa Balewa of blessed memory; we have found the president of the people,’’ he stated.The coordinator, therefore, called on Nigerians to re-elect Buhari in the forthcoming general elections to enable him to consolidate on his achievements and the gains so far made.“Our leader, President Buhari, the leaders of the APC, the leaders the Nigerian nation have to come back by 2019 to fully deliver this country from the hands of economic saboteurs.“The electorate have no choice but to support the people’s mandate, which is Buhari and his governor,” he said.The BroomPlatform is a support group of the APC, made up of more than journalists.The group aims to promote political integrity of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and progressive governors.