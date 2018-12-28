



Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is the best candidate among those currently jostling to become Nigeria’s President in 2019.





He insisted that Nigeria would gain more if President Buhari was reelected to the office.





The governor made the declaration in Katsina during the inauguration of ‘1×60 MVA, 132/33KV’ at Katsina transmission substation of Transmission Company of Nigeria .





He said, “Buhari remains the best for us as President of this country. He has served in various capacities. His desire for service places him over and above others. He has demonstrated his total commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria and he has demonstrated that he is not corrupt.

“The programmes he is putting in place virtually in all sectors are for the betterment of our generation, our children and grand children. In fact, Nigeria stands to gain more from him if he is reelected as our President.”





Masari cited the Federal Government efforts in the power sector, maintaining that the various projects being embarked upon by the government were meant to ensure that life become more comfortable for a common Nigerian.





The TCN Managing Director , Usman Mohammed ,in his address at the occasion, insisted that the company has enough powers for Nigerians, pointing out that the major challenge has been making that available for Nigerians through distribution.





Mohammed said TCN had taken various steps to ensure that there is always an improvement in the power sector although he noted that power supply requires joint efforts by all stake holders in the sector .





He added that there had been instances where TCN had to intervene directly to ensure that contractors handling power transmission perform and deliver according to specification.





Mohammed said with all the investments currently being made on power transmission, Nigeria has better prospects in power generation and distribution.