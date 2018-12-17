



Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan says President Muhammadu Buhari has been of great service to the country.





Jonathan said this on Sunday in a goodwill message to Buhari on his 76th birthday.





He said the president has contributed much to the development of the country, having served in different offices.





The former president prayed for good health and more productive years for Buhari.





“Yours has been a life of great service to our dear nation, having served as a brave soldier, governor, minister of petroleum, head of state and now president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the message read.





“I join you, your family, well-wishers and fellow Nigerians to give thanks to Almighty God for the gift of a long life.





“I wish you good health and more productive years, as you continue to lend your skills and energy to the task of building a Nigeria of our dreams.”





Jonathan lost his reelection to Buhari in 2015.



