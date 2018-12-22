



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has told the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, that President Muhammadu Buhari has adopted the governorship candidate of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.





Oshiomhole also accused Okorocha of frustrating the APC candidate, an action he described as anti-party.





The former Edo stated governor said that by denying Uzodinma use of the state’s stadium, the governor has shown he is working against the party.





The former labour leader, who spoke during the flag off of the APC campaign in Owerri, on Friday, also accused the governor of neglecting the people of the state with his style of governance.





He said, “Let me appreciate the members of the National Working Committee for coming to join the governorship candidate of our party, we approach with one simple message.





“It is a message of Hope, not a message of lamentation. I want you to listen because for me campaign is not about entertainment.





“Today, we have come to deliver the message of Hope although things have gone wrong in the past.





“We have come to return the government of Imo state to the great people of Imo state.





“We have come to tell you that we have respect for you people. The next governor in the person of Senator Hope Uzodimma will restore all that have been destroyed.





“Please Imo people cool temper. Today is a day to pass a message of Hope. Today we desire to talk to the young people especially to my fellow colleagues the civil servants.





“The days are gone for a governor who will look at people and say there is money to do other things and not to pay civil servants.





“I want to tell you that those governors that were given money including the governor of Imo state that did not use it for that purpose will be retrieved.





“Buhari has adopted Hope Uzodimma as the governor of Imo state. I want you to go and tell people what I said.





“Nigeria needs to produce political leaders that have political concentration.





“How will you believe that an APC governor will lock the stadium against an APC governorship candidate?





“It is the tax payers’ money that is used to build that stadium and not his personal money.”