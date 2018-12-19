



President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) as “very sad and unfortunate,” and ordered security agencies to urgently find the killers.





The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military.





Buhari also condoled with the people and government of Adamawa over the demise of the former Chief of Defence Staff. Who was killed by unknown gunmen along Abuja – Keffi road, on Tuesday.





While noting that the late Badeh, who was also a former Chief of Air Staff, attained professional fulfillment in his over three decades military career, President Buhari regretted that he fell victim to the incidence of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways.





He directed security agencies to find the killers of the 15th Chief of Defence Staff and bring them to face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads.





The President prayed that almighty God would comfort all those who mourn him and grant his soul peaceful rest.







