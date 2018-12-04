



President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the enhancement of the welfare of troops fighting insurgencies and criminal agents across the country.





The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, made the disclosure yesterday in a statement signed by Tukur Gusau, the public relations officer to the Minister.





Dani-Ali also directed the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to remain in the North-East until the security situation in the region improves.





The Minister also directed the General Officer Commanding 8 Division to relocate the tactical headquarters from Sokoto State to Zamfara, to oversee the conduct of Operation Sharan Daji.





Dani-Ali said, “The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has also directed the emergency procurement of critical equipment for the armed forces in line with the Federal Government policy of procuring equipment from Original Equipment Manufacturers through government to government basis.





“In a related development and a show of concern to the welfare needs of members of the Armed Forces, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has directed the enhancement of the welfare of troops particularly those serving in operational areas within the country.”