



President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that Nigerian flags at government buildings should fly at half-mast in honour of the late President Shehu Shagari, who died on Friday.





In a statement on Saturday, Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the directive which would last for three days, will take effect from Sunday.





“The late President represented almost the last link with the government of our founding fathers under Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. He was also the first elected President of Nigeria,” the statement read.





“The late Alhaji Shagari was a man of many parts: teacher, local authority administrator, politician, minister, and finally President. He served his country with dedication and moderation.

“Over the years, through interaction at the Council of State, he and I came to understand and appreciate each other, whatever the differences we may have had in the past.





“On behalf of the Federal Government, myself and family, I send my condolences to the people of Nigeria, particularly to the late President’s family and the Government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul rest in peace.”





The remains of the ex-president were laid to rest at his hometown in Shagari local government area of Sokoto.





Shagari died on Friday at the National Hospital in Abuja. He was 93.





His remains were flown to Sokoto on Saturday and was received Aminu Tambuwal, governor of the state, at Sultan Abubakar III International Airport around 1 pm.





The former president was later buried according to Islamic rites at about 3:25 pm. The funeral prayer was led by Shehu Galadanchi, a professor.





Dignitaries at the funeral were Sambo Junaidu, wazirin Sokoto; Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi; and Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara; and Aliyu Wamakko, former Sokoto governor.





Boss Mustspha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); Audu Ogbeh, minister of agriculture; Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of federation (AGF); and Aisha Abubakar, minister of trade and investment.





The SGF described the former president as a humble leader who contributed immensely to democracy in Nigeria and urged Nigerians to emulate his good qualities.