



A pro-Buhari support group has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) deserves another mandate without been opposed by any other politician or political party in the country.





The group said a catalogue of the achievements recorded in Nigeria between 2015 and now shows that President Buhari and the ruling APC ought to have earned automatic ticket from all well-meaning Nigerian irrespective of party affiliation.





The group known as ‘Buhari 2019 Integrated Support Group’ made their views known during their maiden Press Conference in Jos on Saturday.





National Coordinator of the group, Williams Audu, who read the text of the briefing said, “We are a volunteer group made up of youths with a mission to take Buhari’s re-election campaigns to the grassroots across the country.

Audu said, “We are motivated as a group to take Buhari’s campaigns to the grassroots because we have done a careful search on the policies and programs initiated by President Buhari since 2015 and discover that Nigerian has been put on the right path of progress.





“The fight against financial crime initiated by this government has been consistent and should be sustained and made a permanent orientation in the psyche of present and next generation. And the re-election of President Buhari will guarantee this continuity.





“President Buhari as a visionary leader has brought the country’s agricultural sector to the front burner as an alternative to crude oil considering that the prospect of oil as the mainstay of the economy is daily becoming risky for the country”





According to Audu, “We are moving to all nooks and crannies of the country, particularly the remote areas to spread the good things Buhari has done, to tell them about the need to re-elect Buhari again, we will move from door to door and from village to village with the success stories of Buhari.





“From the achievements recorded on ground, we belief Buhari has become a brand that is marketable anywhere in the country, and we are proud to market him.





“This group belief that with the achievements of president Buhari in his first term, if only all Nigerians are are aware of those achievements, they will elect Buhari unopposed even if he contest on zero party.





“Our emergence at the political scene therefore is to promote the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari and his development achievements to people of the grassroots.





“Our group has national spread and we are open to any Nigerian youth who share the same understanding with us to join us in this campaign to ensure we facilitate this continuity in our quest for development and economic growth”