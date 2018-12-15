An extra- ordinary meeting of Heads of State and Governments of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC including President Muhammadu Buhari , his Chadian counterpart, Idris Deby Itno and others is currently ongoing in Abuja to adopt a report on the Boko Haram insurgency.





The meeting which is a follow up to a similar meeting held in N’djamena, the Chadian capital last month was convened for the adoption of a report of the LCBC security and defence committee on the Boko Haram insurgency.





Other African leaders attending the crucial meeting are President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic, and Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philemon Yang, who represented President Paul Biya.





In his remark during the opening ceremony, President Buhari who is the chairman of the LCBC, said the adoption of the report of the committee would bring a dynamism into the fight against the insurgents.

Insisting that the Boko Haram war must be won,he said the time has come for evil of the Boko Haram to be brought to a definite end.





President Buhari told his colleagues and security chiefs at the event, that this, “is a fight to the finish.”





The African leaders have gone into a closed session after the opening ceremony. The closed session is expected to last for five hours .





At the end of the meeting today, a communiqué would be issued on the new strategy to be adopted in the fight against Boko Haram.

Details soon…