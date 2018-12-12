Former governor of Ekiti State Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that a man who refused to sign the Amended Electoral Bill four times after it was passed by national assembly (NASS) of 469 Nigerians cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful, free and fair election.Fayose on his Twitter handle said President Muhammadu Buhar’s signing of Peace Accord won’t change his desperation to remain in office at all cost.He also said ‘a man who has turned all FG agencies, especially EFCC and Police to the attack dogs of the All Progrerssives Congress (APC) cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful election just by mere signing of peace accord.’A man who refused to sign the Amended Electoral Bill 4 times after it was passed by NASS of 469 Nigerians cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful, free and fair election. Therefore, signing of Peace Accord won't change his desperation to remain in office at all cost.— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) December 12, 2018A man who has turned all FG agencies, especially EFCC and Police to the attack dogs of APC cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful election just by mere signing of peace accord.— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) December 12, 2018What is President Buhari's fear concerning this Electoral Bill? Can the interest of a single individual be placed above that of Nigeria and its people? Is he saying that even his party members in the NASS were wrong to have passed the Electoral Bill?May God save our country.— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) December 7, 2018Recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, chairmen of political parties and their presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections on Tuesday signed a Peace Accord as a commitment to peaceful elections in the country.The signing of the accord which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.Former Head of State and Chairman, National Peace Committee, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, said that the objective of the accord was to ensure peace before, during and after the polls.Abubakar said that political parties must seek for peace throughout the electioneering period, as elections would not hold without peace.“It is also important that governance after the elections will be impossible without a peaceful environment,’’ he said.More so the presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili said on Wednesday that she would sign the “2019 Election Peace Accord” after missing out in the process on Tuesday.Also, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will at noon, sign Peace Accord in Abuja.Ezekwesili made her intentions known in a popular Ray Power FM radio programme “political platform”.Ezekwesili and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar were absent from the accord signing on Tuesday in Abuja.Ezekwesili, however, said the invitation did not get to her but that she would join other presidential candidates to sign the accord.