President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presented the 2019 budget to the joint session of the national assembly. President Buhari says, "We can all commit to the early passage of this Bill. I thank you most sincerely for your attention. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."- President Muhammadu Buhari.
