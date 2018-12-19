President Muhammadu Buhari and 40 other presidential Aspirants are expected to, on Friday, attend a dialogue, aimed at ensuring violence-free conduct of the 2019 General Election.Ms Zahrah Audu, the host of the Presidential Summit Centre, organisers of the dialogue, said the one-day event, with the theme, ‘Violence Free Election’, is to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.Audu said: “We are passionate about Nigeria to deliver a credible and violence-free election next year, that is why the Presidential Summit Centre has put this dialogue together.”