Men of the Nigerian Police Force have occupied the National Assembly Complex. The operatives, who have shut all entrances to the premises, prevented workers from gaining entry.The main entrance close to the Eagle Square was barricaded with patrol vans.The security operatives also frisked journalists, construction workers, vendors and a few who they felt should be allowed in.The workers, under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, had shut down the complex as part of their four-day warning strike.They had in the early hours of Monday occupied the entrances and shut power and water supplies to the building.The leaders and management of the National Assembly had held an emergency meeting last night, after which they directed the police and the Department of State Services to secure the premises ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill on Wednesday.