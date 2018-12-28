Shehu Shagari, the first executive president of Nigeria, is dead.
Bello Shagari, his grandson, confirmed that he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Friday.
“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja,” he tweeted.
The deceased was president in the second republic, from 1979 to 1983, before he was overthrown in a coup by Muhammadu Buhari.I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja.— Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) December 28, 2018
More to follow…
