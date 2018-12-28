 BREAKING: Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s first executive president, is dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s first executive president, is dead

11:01 PM 0
A+ A-

Shehu Shagari, the first executive president of Nigeria, is dead.

Bello Shagari, his grandson, confirmed that he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Friday.

“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja,” he tweeted.

The deceased was president in the second republic, from 1979 to 1983, before he was overthrown in a coup by Muhammadu Buhari.


More to follow…





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top