 BREAKING: Police ‘break into’ Melaye’s residence | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Police ‘break into’ Melaye’s residence

1:59 PM 0
A+ A-

Some policemen have invaded the Abuja residence of Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district.

This comes three days after the senator alleged that Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, had ordered that he should be injected to death.

TheCable reports that the officers first laid siege to Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, where the lawmaker’s house is, before gaining entrance into his premises.

Melaye took to Twitter to speak on the encounter and also call attention to it.


More to follow...




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top