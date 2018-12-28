Some policemen have invaded the Abuja residence of Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district.





This comes three days after the senator alleged that Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, had ordered that he should be injected to death.





TheCable reports that the officers first laid siege to Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, where the lawmaker’s house is, before gaining entrance into his premises.







Melaye took to Twitter to speak on the encounter and also call attention to it.

All entrances to my residence in Mississippi have been secured by the police that claim there is no order to arrest me. One truck by centagon school too. Media and Nigerians take note. We have pictures of those involved. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) 28 December 2018

They have just zoomed off the trucks leaving 3 men at different end of my street wearing black. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) 28 December 2018

Two trucks with people wearing black in front on centagon school on Mississippi maitama. Toyota Siena at the entrance of Sangha street,gold colour Honda accord roaming the street. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) 28 December 2018

Two hilux truck have now blocked my gate with men in mufti numbering 20 — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) 28 December 2018

Cameras recording. They are trying to plant guns in the cars outside. We are watching — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) 28 December 2018

They have forcefully entered my compound — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) 28 December 2018

More to follow...