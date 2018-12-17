BREAKING: National Assembly workers begin strike, block gates 10:23 AM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Workers at the National Assembly, under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, have begun their four-day warning strike. The workers stormed the entrances to the National Assembly Complex in the early hours of Monday to barricade the gates and prevent entry. More security operatives have been deploy to manage the protesters. Details later… KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW Share to:
